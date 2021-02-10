FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted by Analyst

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -991.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.