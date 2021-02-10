FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

