FY2024 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Decreased by G.Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,733.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.