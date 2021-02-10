Fyooz Market Capitalization Reaches $2.75 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $328,485.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,495,671 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

