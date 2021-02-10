G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.82

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $25.28. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 8,437 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $329.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.