G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a report on Wednesday.

GFS stock traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 261.88 ($3.42). 7,245,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,826. G4S plc has a twelve month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.60 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

