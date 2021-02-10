G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.53

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.53 and traded as high as $262.40. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 5,402,773 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.27.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S plc (GFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S plc (GFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.