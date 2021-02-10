Gabalex Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,784 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.2% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $271.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $773.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.