Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,893 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 6.1% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

