Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 39,730 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4,903.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

