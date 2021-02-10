Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.76. Gaia shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 65,621 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The company has a market cap of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Gaia by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

