Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.76

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.76 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 16448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Galapagos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

