Galapagos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,182% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Galapagos stock traded down $20.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. 51,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,968. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

