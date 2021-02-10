Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 8,501 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

