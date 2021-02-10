Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 168,142 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,452,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. 174,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,152. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

