Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $15.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

