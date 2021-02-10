Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $18.43 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. 97,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $252.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

