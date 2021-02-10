Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $17.91 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

