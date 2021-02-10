Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $21.65 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.84. 196,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $315.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

