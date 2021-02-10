Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 125,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 290,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $14,496,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 520,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

