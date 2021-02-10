Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,306. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $217.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94.

