Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

DFS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. 36,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.