Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 41,086 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,665,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,826,299. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

