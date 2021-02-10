Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $20.04 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $253.81. 25,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.