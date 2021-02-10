Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $21.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,423,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,668 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 959,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,339 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 6,421,890 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51.

