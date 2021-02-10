Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

