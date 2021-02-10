Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 97,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

