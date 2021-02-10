GAMB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,329.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $19,329.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01159786 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.60 or 0.05607705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00032596 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

