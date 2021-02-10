GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0609 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $384,869.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00405790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,199,410 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.