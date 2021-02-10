Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
GMDA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,104. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
