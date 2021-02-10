Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

GMDA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,104. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

