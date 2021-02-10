Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $14.68. Gamida Cell shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 53,963 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

