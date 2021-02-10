Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $14.68. Gamida Cell shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 53,963 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 429,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.
About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.