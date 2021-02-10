Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.