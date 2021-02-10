Garry Thomas Purchases 7,000,000 Shares of Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Stock

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) insider Garry Thomas purchased 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($100,000.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01.

Mithril Resources Company Profile

Mithril Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, vanadium, titanium, and nickel deposits. It hold an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Copalquin Gold Silver covering an area of 70 sq km located in the Durango State, western Mexico.

