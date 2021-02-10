Garry Thomas Purchases 7,000,000 Shares of Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Stock

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) insider Garry Thomas purchased 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$140,000.00 ($100,000.00).
The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01.
Mithril Resources Company Profile
