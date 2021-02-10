Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.
IT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.