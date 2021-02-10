Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

