GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.38

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.38 and traded as low as $104.40. GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 1,716,262 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.38. The company has a market capitalization of £925.76 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 434.82, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L)’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

