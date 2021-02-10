Gems (GEM) Hits One Day Volume of $1,584.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $233,585.93 and approximately $1,584.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

