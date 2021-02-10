Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.91. Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 592,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$85.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.

About Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.