Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNSS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

