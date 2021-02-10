Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Posts Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.
NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.32.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNSS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
