General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Announces Earnings Results

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Shares of General Finance stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 66,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,524. General Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $72,185.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

