General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

