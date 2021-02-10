Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 398,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 945,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generation Bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Generation Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Generation Bio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.