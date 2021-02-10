Geneva Partners LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,194.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

