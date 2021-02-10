Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $7.11. Genfit shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 123,652 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genfit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33.
About Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
