Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $7.11. Genfit shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 123,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genfit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.