Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $3,010,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00.
Shares of G stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 2,302,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
