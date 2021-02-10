Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $3,010,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00.

Shares of G stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 2,302,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 53.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

