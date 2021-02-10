Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

