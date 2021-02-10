Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 7.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.14. 27,143,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 9,983,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,944 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 160,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
