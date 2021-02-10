GeoDB Trading 259.8% Higher This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 259.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01150741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00055626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.62 or 0.05558841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032834 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

