Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GDLLF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.
About Geodrill
