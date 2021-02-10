Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDLLF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

