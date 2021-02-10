German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 2276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

