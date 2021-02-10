Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Getinge has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

